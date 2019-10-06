Packers vs. Cowboys on 10-6-19

The Packers (3-1) are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Eagles by taking on one of their last opponents division rivals in the Dallas Cowboys (3-1).

Green Bay leads the all time regular-season series 15-13 and have seven of the last eight contests.

BROADCAST:

The game is this week's "Game of the Week" on Fox and will be televised at 3:25pm. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be the duo calling the game with sideline reports from Erin Andrews.

You can hear the on Milwaukee's WTMJ (620 AM) with the dynamic duo of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren with their sideline reporter being former Packers fullback John Kuhn.

INJURIES:

WR Davante Adams (Toe)

CB Tony Brown (Hamstring)

RB Jamaal Williams (Concussion)