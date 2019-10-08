Packers turnover-happy defense having fun so far this season

The Packers' defense is having a lot of fun these days. The unit already has 11 takeaways through 5 games after just 15 all of last year.

And they are enjoying the moment.

“They always tell us, anytime you make a play, have a plan,” said defensive back Chandon Sullivan.

After his pick Sunday, Sullivan channeled his inner Nick Collins, replicating his Super Bowl XLV celebration. He and the entire secondary are playing with swagger.

“That confidence just comes from that preparation,” Sullivan said. “I just try to prepare every day. I am kind of a utility guy. I play corner, I play nickel, and I play safety. Every week I just have to be prepared.”

The Packers are prepared to continue to walk the fine line of giving up yards in gobs, but forced turnovers too.

“That is a fine line,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “If you are more aggressive, a lot of times those big plays will happen for you, but you're also susceptible to giving them up.”

Yes, the Packers have been great at taking the ball away. And yes, they have also given up too many big plays. But for ball-hawking corner Jaire Alexander, that's just part of the game.

“You just take chances,” Alexander said. “Sometimes they work and sometimes they don't. But that is life. You just hope that those chances are in your favor.”

Amari Cooper had 11 catches and 226 yards, but even when Alexander got beat, he tried to pry the ball free. He may get beaten, but he's always aiming for the big play.

“I really don't like giving up passes, so when I do, I'm trying my best to get the ball out to negate it,” Alexander said. “I am always doing my best to be ball aware.”

Oh we're aware, and it's making a difference.

