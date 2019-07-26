Packers training camp practice #2 sees more takeaways

After 2 days of training camp practice, the defense is still ahead of the offense as takeaways were a theme once more. Kevin King intercepted Aaron Rodgers and Blake Martinez forced a fumble, though the offense did recover. The emphasis on takeaways in real, after so few last year.

“I think it's something that you have to be conscious about,” King said. “The game is called football and that is the single most important thing out there, the football. Definitely it is more of an emphasis. It is something that you have to train yourself to do. It is not natural to, when someone is coming at you, to punch at it instead of trying to tackle them. It's a lot more fun to get the ball. That's what we want. When you get the ball, that's money right there.”

The Packers defense had only 15 takeaways all of last year, the 3rd-fewest in the enitre NFL.

And while the defense is ahead of the offense right now, Bryan Bulaga expects that to start to change when pads come on this weekend.

“The defense has to honor things that they don't really have to honor without pads,” Bulaga said. “Without pads they can play a lot more pass because it is easier to shut us off without pads on. But if it is a downhill run and we are moving and reaching and sprinting full-speed outside, and they decide they want to play a pass and make an inside move, it's out the gate.”

Highlights from practice #2 including a healthy helping of former Notre Dame players. Quarterback Deshone Kizer started team periods with a 70-yard touchdown toss to former Irish teammate Equanimeous St. Brown. And former Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams returned to work after dropping out of practice #1 with an illness. One addition to the injury report on Friday, Kendall Donnerson dropped out with a hamstring.