Packers trade for Giants inside linebacker

The Packers have a new inside linebacker after making a trade with the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.

The trade which was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, has the Giants sending ILB B.J. Goodson to the Packers. Details on what the Packers are sending in return have not been released.

After initially planning to waive him, the #Giants are trading LB BJ Goodson to the #Packers, per @TomPelissero and me. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2019

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also added the Giants were planning on waiving Goodson until the Packers traded for him.

If they had waived him, Goodson would've had to either be picked up by the Packers or clear waivers to become a free agent.

Press-Gazette Packers beat writer Ryan Wood is reporting the teams has also released inside linebacker James Crawford to make room on the 53-man roster for Goodson.

Giants were planning to release BJ Goodson. There were multiple teams interested in his services. The #Packers, with their thin LB group, stepped up with a trade instead of leaving anything to chance. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 2, 2019

The trade has not been made official by the Packers but Crawford was not at practice on Monday.

The Packers had three inside linebackers at practice on Monday: veteran Blake Martinez, rookie Ty Summers and practice squad player Brady Sheldon.