Packers trade OLB Gilbert

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst proves to be prescient. One day after telling reporters this is a week trades can happen as teams start to settle on their 53-man rosters, Gutekunst makes a deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter the first to report that the Packers traded outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Titans for a 7th round pick. Gilbert was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent that season on the practice squad. He spent most of 2017 there as well before playing in the final 2 games of the season, registering a sack in the season finale in Detroit. He played in every game in 2018, recording 2.5 sacks and 44 tackles, which was 2nd most among outside linebackers behind Kyler Fackrell.

The Packers close out the preseason Thursday night at Lambeau Field against the Chiefs.