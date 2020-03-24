Packers to sign receiver Devin Funchess

The Green Bay Packers are expected to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers a big, new target. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting the Packers will sign receiver Devin Funchess.

The 6-foot-4 receiver was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Funchess broke out in his third season with the Panthers when he had 111 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns.

Funchess signed a 1-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts last March but was placed on injured reserve. He broke his collarbone in week 1 and did not play again in 2019.

He had three catches for 32 yards in one game for the Colts.

Funchess, 25, has played in 62 career games (41 starts) in his time with the Colts (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2015-18) and has compiled 164 receptions for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has started four postseason contests and has caught nine passes for 152 yards and one touchdown.