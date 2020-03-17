Packers' tender Lazard, rest of exclusive rights free agents

The Green Bay Packers have tendered all of the team's exclusive rights free agents: tight end Robert Tonyan Jr., receiver Allen Lazard, receiver Jake Kumerow, cornerback Chandon Sullivan and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster.

Exlusive rights free agents are players with two years or fewer NFL experience, offered tenders are essentially bound to their NFL team.

Receiver Allen Lazard emerged last season a one of Aaron Rodgers top targets behind Davante Adams. Lazard played in 16 games and was second on the team in receiving yards.

Receiver Jake Kumerow had a career high in catches, yards and games played in 2019. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan played in 16 games in 2019 and had 30 tackles and one interception.

The Packers now have the following receivers under contract: Davante Adams, Reggie Begelton, Darrius Shepherd, Equanimeous St. Brown, Malik Taylor, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Lazard and Kumerow.

Geronimo Allison and Ryan Grant are currently free agents.

Tyler Lancaster made 10 starts on the defensive line and played in 16 games while recording 1.5 sacks and 30 tackles.

Including the Lancaster, the defensive line consists of Montravius Adams, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke and Dean Lowry.

Tight end Robert Tonyan struggled to stay healthy due to a core muscle injury causing him to miss five regular-season games last year. Tonyan caught 10 passes for 100 yards and one touchdown in the 11 games he played.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported last month Tonyan is recovering from core muscle surgery.

The Packers now have three tight ends on the roster: Evan Baylis, Jace Sternbert and Tonyan. Marcedes Lewis is a free agent and Jimmy Graham was released last week and then signed by the Chicago Bears on Monday.

