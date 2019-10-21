Packers strive for perfection

At 6-1, head coach Matt LaFleur's message is the same.

"One game at a time," LaFleur stated. "All I know is we are going to Kansas City this week."

Since week one, the Packers continue to trend upward as they prepare to take that momentum into Arrowhead Stadium.

"I mean it's loud, it's a tough environment," Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga said. "It's tough, but it's fun."

Despite quarterback Aaron Rodgers perfect passer rating and a dominating win, LaFleur explained the theme is to keep going until they are perfect.

"There is never going to be a perfect game," LaFleur said. "There is always room for improvement."

Bulaga agrees.

"I still think there is a lot out there for us," Bulaga explained. "I get it, we scored 42 points, guys were open and 5 different guys scored touchdowns, that's all good stuff but I still feel like we can be cleaner.