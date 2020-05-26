Packers sign Garvin, 8 more to go

The Packers are on the board with signing their draft picks, and their final pick is the first to sign. The team announced on Tuesday that outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin from the University of Miami, selected 242nd overall.

The edge rusher was the 2nd of the Packers two, 7th round selections, and the final pick in a draft class of 9 players. An early entry for the draft, Garvin played 3 seasons for the Hurricanes, the last two as a starter when he recorded 10.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss. He won’t turn 21 until July 28th.

