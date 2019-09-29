Packers run defense seeks improvement ahead of Dallas trip

The Packers run defense received a wake up call from the Eagles after allowing 176 rushing yards and 5.3 yards per carry on Thursday.

"We better fix it," Head coach Matt LaFleur said. "Otherwise, that will be the blueprint to beating us."

A fix that needs answers before the Packers travel to Dallas to take on a solid Cowboys team.

"It's mistakes we've made in wins that magnify in losses like this," Packers safety Adrian Amos said.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys offensive lineman is ranked first in the NFL.

"We have to go out there this next week and we have to prepare like we have our heads back on straight," Packers outside linebacker said. "We didn't show you all who this defense really is."

