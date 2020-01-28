Packers replace Simmons; hire new defensive backs coach

The Green Bay Packers have hired their vacant defensive backs coaching position according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Tom Silverstein reported Tuesday morning, the Packers have hired former Minnesota Vikings secondary coach Jerry Gray.

Gray replaces Jason Simmons who left to take the same job for the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. Gray spent the last six years with the Vikings and has been a defensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans (2011-13) and the Buffalo Bills (2001-05).