Packers receiver competition heating up

On the first day of training camp, multiple receivers got first team reps. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it means there's a lot of competition at the position.

"There are a lot of guys they are looking at," Rodgers discussed. "I think the receiver room is fairly wide open."

With Randall Cobb's departure, Geronimo Allison has been moved to the slot position.

"Most importantly, I need to take advantage of the opportunities in front of me," Allison said.

In addition to Allison, Jake Kumerow and Trevor Davis have caught the attention of spectators. However, Head Coach Matt LaFleur said it's about who shows consistency day-in and day-out.

"When we get to the preseason games, can that transition to the games."