Packers ready for rematch with 49ers

The 49ers demolished the Packers, 37-8, in Week 12 in San Francisco. However, the Green Bay Packers are no longer the same team.

"I like to think we've improved through out the season, specfically the last 6 weeks," Head coach Matt LaFleur said. "That's a talented football team. We know that, but to have a chance to beat them we are going to have to be our best."

The Packers have built momentum since the loss and are looking to keep it going in the NFC Championship game.

"We are just that many weeks better as a team," Safety Adrian Amos said. "We are going to find out how much better we are and how much better the match up is going to be."

Receiver Allen Lazard agrees.

"We know we aren't going to lay an egg this time," Lazard said. "We have a good game plan and just have to go out there and execute."

