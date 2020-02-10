Packers promote Connor Lewis to offensive quality control coach

The Green Bay Packers have named Connor Lewis offensive quality control coach on Monday.

Lewis is entering his fifth season with the Packers, having originally joined Green Bay in 2016 as a football technology analyst intern before being promoted to football technology analyst in 2017.

Over the past four seasons, he has assisted the offensive coaching staff in data analysis, playing rules and game management.

Prior to joining the Packers, Lewis was an independent consultant for the Oakland Raiders (2015-16) and worked in the football analytics and information department for the New York Giants (2014-15).

He was a mathematics major with a corporate strategy minor at Vanderbilt University (2010-14) where he also worked in the football office (2012-14), assisting the director of player personnel, the director of recruiting and the coaching staff.