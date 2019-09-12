Packers prepare for throwback Vikings offense

The Packers defense knows the challenge will be tough facing the rival Vikings on Sunday. Minnesota rolled in its opener while only throwing the ball only 10 times.

For perspective, Green Bay’s Za'Darius Smith had 10 quarterback pressures by his lonesome in the Packers' opener. It will be a unique challenge.

“I think the number one thing we are going to have to do is stop the running back,” Smith said. “He is a great running back. Coach has been harping on it all week to play our keys and focus on our assignment and we will be fine. I guess after that we will focus on the money down, but right now we are just continuing to focus on the running game and controlling that first.”

“We work day in and day out trying to gain that cohesiveness and make it tighter,” said defensive back Tramon Williams. “It takes work, just like anything else. If you are a married man, you know that even if you love your wife with all your heart it takes work. It still takes work. It's the same thing here.”

On the Packers injury front, there is a big question mark right now for starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, who did not practice Thursday. He has a back issue that is listed on the injury report and coach Matt LaFleur would not divulge whether Thursday's rest was a precautionary measure or something more serious for Bakhtiari.

