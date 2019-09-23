Packers prepare for quick turnaround with the Eagles

Head coach Matt LaFleur announced the team did not practice on Monday.

Instead, it was massages and meetings for the Packers.

"Well its been a long day-and-half of game planning," LaFleur said. "It is what it is at this point with Thursday night football."

Multiple players said on Sunday it was the best they physically felt after walking off the field after their win over the Broncos.

However, it's still a short turn around.

Cornerback Tramon Williams compared it to studying for a test.

"Same thing you do when your teacher comes to you and tells you the test is Wednesday when you thought it was Friday...you cram," Williams said.

Offensive lineman Billy Turner added it's good they feel good, but they did just play a game.

"Fortunate enough that the Thursday night game for us falls within the first four weeks which is nice," Turner said. "It's different when the game falls on week 10, 11, 12 after you have ten weeks under your belt."

LaFleur added he would watch injuries closely this week. Tight end Jimmy Graham continues to deal with a groin/quad injury after playing against the Broncos.