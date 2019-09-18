Packers prep for Miller and Chubb

Two games into the season, the Green Bay Packers are already experienced in facing high-caliber pass rushers.

The Packers are no different with players like Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.

"The stress is definitely on the tackles every week it seems like with tough match ups," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

The Broncos defense has yet to record a sack or force a turnover in their first two games.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said he puts no stock in that fact.

"They are a hungry football team and I'm sure, those two in particular, are going to be ready to get after it this weekend."