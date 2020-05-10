Packers pass catchers weigh in on drafting of Jordan Love

It seems like the whole world is ready to offer an opinion on the Packers’ drafting of quarterback Jordan Love.But outside opinions don't matter. However, insiders -- a receiver who played with Aaron Rodgers during his transition to starter in 2008, plus a current receiver -- shed some light on how they see things.

“I don't think I was surprised,” said Packers all-time leading receiver Donald Driver. “But I think the world was. The world was like 'what is going on?' But we know Jordan Love is not coming in to take Aaron Rodgers' spot right now. But we all know Aaron Rodgers is not going to play forever. We want that and we would love that. It's the same thing we wanted with Brett, but that doesn't happen. We all have to sooner or later put our cleats on a shelf and walk away from the game. I did. It's not that anyone took my spot. I was that I was 38 years old and had to figure out what was the plan. And was I done playing the game? No. But I felt like I didn't want to play for another team and I hung it up. And I think one day Aaron is going to sit back someday and say, 'Hey Jordan, here you go.' And if it's not Jordan it will be another quarterback.”

“I mean our GM said it a while ago, that he'll never pass up on a good quarterback,” said Packers 3rd-year receiver “Marquez Valdes-Scantling. “Our quarterback that we have now is great, the best quarterback to ever throw a football. It's kind of the same thing as when he came in, learning under a great quarterback in Brett Favre. Aaron is going to plan on being our quarterback for years to come, until he is ready to stop playing. There's not a doubt. There is no competition battle or anything like that. 12 is the guy and he is going to be the guy until he is ready to stop playing football. So we can nip that in the bud now.”

