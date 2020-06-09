Bakhtiari discusses offseason, national anthem protests and more

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari met with media via Zoom on Tuesday discussing the virtual offseason, national anthem protests and even the Packers first-round pick of Jordan Love.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that he would have the tough conversations with his players about racial injustice and police brutality. It's those conversations that Bakhtiari said is giving everyone perspective.

"I think the best thing that we've done as an organization or as a team is have the uncomfortable conversations and the ability to just listen and hear different viewpoints that help broaden your own perspective," Bakhtiari said. "I think that's been beneficial especially when one of our offensive lineman is an African American who did grow up in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

The offensive tackle was then asked what he will do when the national anthem is played prior to kickoff.

"I don't have an expectation yet," Bakhtiari said. "Like we did a few years ago, we will talk as a team and do something collectively together. Whatever that decision is...I'll be on board and full support."

COVID-19 has effected the NFL offseason in more ways than one. All team meetings have now become virtual. However, a change in routine isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"It's been different in a sense that its been refreshing," Bakhtiari said. "I think we have done a great job virtually teaching it. I have no problem saying we have the best structure."

Bakhtiari even addressed the Packers first-round pick of quarterback Jordan Love from Utah State in the 2020 NFL Draft.

#Packers OT David Bakhtiari on the Jordan Love pick: “Indifferent. I try not to let my emotions get the best of me in a work setting.” — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) June 9, 2020

Bakhtiari added in his zoom meeting he's been working out in California with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Packer Clay Matthews while social distancing during the pandemic.