Packers offensive line providing premier protection

The Packers offensive line has provided premier protection for Rodgers over the last 5 games. He has been sacked only 9 times total over that span.

This coming after Rodgers was sacked nearly twice as much (16 times) over the previous 5 games.

Right now is a good time for the line to be playing its best, going into a playoff showdown against Seattle.

“It's confidence,” Rodgers said. “100 percent. I think there were a couple dents in the confidence a little bit and once those got fixed and sanded out I think they have been locked in. I think Bryan had a finger issue and was a little worried about punching in one of those games, and both those guys from time to time were banged up this year. But it's confidence. When they are confident they are tough to get around. Sometimes it takes a tough performance to get locked in. And I think that's what happened with both of them kind of following those games. Going up against Chicago with great pass rushers and Minnesota's great pass rushers they held their own and they are playing with a lot of confidence.”

“Whenever you are going up against top pass rushers you have to feel good about your fundamentals and the plan and the week of preparation because you are going to see everything going up against the top guys,” said right tackle Bryan Bulaga. “I mean we have played some pretty good guys down the stretch here and I think we have done a nice job, but it doesn't matter now, it's a new season.”

Yes, Seattle had 7 sacks last week against immobile and ancient Philly backup Josh McCown, but the Seahawks actually own one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL. Seattle registered the 2nd-fewest sacks in the league this year.