Packers offensive identity? Winning

Through 12 games, it has been hard to identify exactly what the Packers hang their hat on offensively. Their identity has been the lack of one at times. Yet 9-3 Green Bay just keeps winning.

“That's exactly right,” said first year coach Matt LaFleur. “We are going to do whatever it takes to win. So I will leave (the identity talk) up to you guys.”

LaFleur doesn't much care what you care the identity of his offense or defense is. The only identity he cares about is being a winning football team. And Aaron Rodgers concurs. The quarterback knows a lot of players on the roster have had to set aside their egos to get to where the team is today.

“I think the identity is embracing your role, I really do,” Rodgers said. “And I think as I have talked about with Marcedes (Lewis), or Jimmy (Graham), or Kyler Fackrell, or Blake Martinez, or Jamaal Williams, or Geronimo Allison, there are a lot of guys who have had to embrace a specific role this season. It hasn't been worrying about their own stats or ego. It has been an embracing of the challenge.”

“We have shown that we can do it multiple different ways,” said receiver Davante Adams. “Aaron Jones got in 4 times against Dallas. I had 2 touchdowns this past week. We have guys everywhere that can make plays and I like to think we have pretty good depth too.”

That depth will no doubt be tested come playoff time, in a deep NFC.