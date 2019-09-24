Packers offense looks to target Adams and Graham more

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams was targeted only four times on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Despite the Packers 3-0 record, the offense ranks 28th in the NFL. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers need to find Adams more.

"We want to get our play-makers the ball," LaFleur said. "He's one of the premiere play-makers in this league."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged why its been difficult to hit the star receiver.

"Part of it is, we have been so bad on third down," Rodgers said. "We haven't had those conversions to give us more plays. If our entire offense has less opportunities, it's probably less opportunities for targets for Davante."

Rodgers added he wanted to get tight end Jimmy Graham involved more as well.

"Jimmy is a talented player," Rodgers said. "We need Jimmy and Davante to get going if we want this offense to get where it needs to go."

Graham has gone back-to-back games without a reception, which is the first time that has happened since his rookie season in 2010.

The Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on Thursday night at 7:20 PM CT.

