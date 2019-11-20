Packers preparing for 49ers impressive defense

The 49ers boast the NFC's best defense, in virtually every category: total defense, scoring defense, third down defense, red zone defense, pass defense as well.

“There aren't any holes in this defense,” Aaron Rodgers said. “It's solid from the front 7 to the back end as well. They are playing really well and it will be a big test for us.”

Rookie Nick Bosa is a big part of San Francisco's success, and the Packers need to make sure he doesn't wreak havoc this week the way his brother, Joey, did in L.A. earlier this month.

“That is a really good football family right there,” Rodgers said. “They are both super-talented guys. Obviously Nick is just getting going. Similar styles and body types. They are both really stout at the point of attack.”

“For a rookie and a young guy he is doing everything really well,” said right tackle Bryan Bulaga. “As a pass rusher, he has a plan and does a great job executing it.”

Last year the 49ers had the fewest takeaways in NFL history, with just 7 takeaways in 16 games. But this year San Francisco ranks 3rd in the league with 22 takeaways already.

And the biggest difference with that defense is clear to Rodgers when he puts on the game film.

“Pass rush,” Rodgers said. “It's definitely the pass rush. When you can add Dee Ford, draft Nick Bosa at #2 overall, and you already have to 6'7" guys who really good players. Then you become really stout up front. They have had a number of sacks, just about 40 I think. You would expect the efficiency of the defense and the turnovers to go up, and they obviously have.”

But the 49ers defense is far from a one man show. The unit has Richard Sherman and others to challenge opponents.