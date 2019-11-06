Packers look to bounce back before bye week

The Packers are certainly at a crossroads right now. They want to make sure their setback in L.A. doesn't turn into a tailspin. Aaron Rodgers and other veterans remember what happened 4 years ago, when Green Bay started 6-0, then lost 3 straight, and ended up finishing 10-6 while failing to win the NFC North.

What's more, the Packers want to get things right, right now. They don't want to go into their bye week off of 2 straight losses.

“The (bye) week is a little sweeter when you win, I can promise you that,” Rodgers said. “The scotch tastes better. The sand feels better. Everything is better. This is an important one for us to bounce back. I think that is the main focus. It is important to get back on track with a home game. We have been good at home this year, 4-1. We can set ourselves up to play some really meaningful games in December.”

“It's a credit to the type of guys we have in the locker room,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “They care. And they want to do well. Certainly nobody feels great about last week. But it's like any other week in the NFL, on to the next one. Win, lose, or draw. We have to make sure our preparation is on point to put our best foot forward out there on Sunday.”

Green Bay was certainly granted a gift with a home-heavy first half of the schedule. But there are two sides to that coin and the opposite site is that Green Bay will only be home twice during the cold of December. But the Packers were granted a gift with the forecast this weekend, as Carolina travels north to face cold temperatures around the freezing point on Sunday.