Packers leadership and camaraderie could be playoff "X" factor

Aaron Rodgers senses a big difference with the Packers' team dynamic this year.

“When you bring in a guy like Za'Darius (Smith), and he's such a willing leader but also an engaging personality, I think sometimes it takes one or two guys like that to allow guys to give more of themselves and open up and do more,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Smith Brothers are those 1 or 2 guys, for sure, and have been from Day 1.

“I know when I first got here and was upstairs doing the contract, the GM and the president and everybody was just like, Z, the guy that you are, you can just come in here every day and be yourself and it will open all the younger guys up,” Za’Darius Smith said.

“You know it's contagious when you are having fun, they see us having fun, and they know it's ok to be themselves and have fun and play the best they can play,” Preston Smith said.

Za'Darius goes especially overboard with his spirited personality on display.

“It's always fun playing with him,” said safety Adrian Amos. “He's a little unstable and little crazy, but you know he is going to bring it.”

While the vocal leadership of the Smith Brothers is important to this Packers team, they also need the quiet leadership style of safety Adrian Amos, who has been just as important to this Packers team.

“Everybody is different,” Amos said. “Everybody receives coaching different. Everybody receives leadership different. Some guys need to be yelled at. Some guys just need to be talked to on the side. You need the balance of both.”

“He is that steady presence on the back end,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “A veteran player who has done so much for a player like Darnell Savage”.

Pick your poison, the Packers have a locker room filled with every kind of player and personality. And they are 2 wins from playing in a Super Bowl.