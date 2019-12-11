Packers in 'must-win' mode with home-field advantage on the line

The Green Bay Packers have spent the last two seasons watching the NFL Playoffs from home. This season under first year head coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers not only have a high percentage of making the playoffs but they are in position to have a bye during the Wild Card round.

Three games remain for Green Bay and its opponents are all from the NFC North (Bears, Vikings, Lions). Green Bay is currently the no. 2 seed in the NFC.

This Sunday is the first of the three NFC North-stretch starting with the Chicago Bears. The Bears have won three straight games and need to win out plus get some help in order to make the playoffs.

The Bears have been in “must-win” mode since November.

“I feel like we've been in 'must-win mode' every week. That's the NFL … We know where we are at and we know the opportunities in front of us. We do control a good amount of our fate and these are the games you got to win. I always say it to you guys in April. I say it throughout the season, you want to be playing your best in the winter time and putting yourself in position to host some playoff games,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

Sunday’s game marks the 200th meeting between the two franchises. The Packers lead the NFL’s Oldest Rivalry, 98-95-6 (including 1-1 in postseason games).

Green Bay will host Chicago at noon on Sunday, Dec. 15 at noon CT. This will be the first noon game between the Packers and Bears at Lambeau Field since 2008, Rodgers’ first year as the full-time starter.

