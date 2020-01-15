Packers improved communication has helped in 6-game win streak

Since the 37-8 loss in Week 12 to the 49ers, the Packers have managed to turn it around in the last 6 games and it's in large part to one thing: Communication.

"We want to be settled in early and I think the communication has been getting us settled in early," said Cornerback Tramon Williams on Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith called a players-only meeting after the loss in San Francisco. Since then, the Packers defense is giving up an average of just 15 points a game.

For the offense, offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga stated the non-verbal cues are things guys are still learning.

"When you have a game like that that is such a big loss," Bulaga said. "You come together as a team."

Unified by the week 12 loss, Green Bay will have its shot at redemption come Sunday.