Packers hay in the barn for opener at Bears

With Tuesday's practice in the books, the hay is in the barn for the Packers’ physical preparations for the opener in Chicago Thursday night.

“It is all mental from here on out,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “It's about refining and making sure we are working on the details of what we want to do in all three phases.”

“I like where we are at,” said receiver Davante Adams. “I think everyone has a good understanding of where they fit into the offense at this point. We have had a chance to rep a lot of these plays, not in a game situation for everything, but we have done it today (in practice). So when we get on the field it shouldn't be any different.”

There is certainly plenty of excitement for the debut of Matt LaFleur's offense. And a look a history is a big reason why there are so many immediate expectations. 2 years ago, when LaFleur coordinated Sean McVay's first offense with the Rams, that team came out of the gates red hot scoring 46 points in the opener. And that team topped 30 points 8 times that year.

“Everyone needs to understand that this is going to be the first iteration of our offense,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “Because it is a new scheme and there are new pieces, this is going to grow from this point. I'm excited about the stuff we have in, and the stuff we have worked on in camp, and there is going to be even more. I think that's the exciting part. I like the foundational start for this offense, I think it could be very tough for defenses to stop because of the stress it puts on defenses with their eye control and pattern reading and reading alignments. But we have a lot of room to grow from what we put on the field on Thursday.”

Their is enthusiasm on offense in the locker room, but it is tempered ahead of their date with the Bears' ferocious defense