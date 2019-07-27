Packers gear up for first day with full pads

Day three of training camp included shoulder pads for the Packers. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday will be the first practice in full pads.

Practice three of training camp ended 30 minutes earlier than previous days.

"A training principle is day three is when most players are a little bit more susceptible to injury," LaFleur said.

An additional four players were sidelined on Saturday:

-DE Fadol Brown: Calf

-RB Jamaal Williams: Hamstring

-OT Bryan Bulaga: Rest

-QB Tim Boyle: Personal Matter

The first off day for the Packers is on Monday. LaFleur will use that time to script the next four days of training camp making sure he is not getting too far ahead of himself and staying in tune with the team.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint," LaFleur said. "We have to be mindful of these guys and their bodies because in this league you can't afford to lose any of your players."