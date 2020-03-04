Packers’ free agent OT Jared Veldheer planning to play in 2020.

On September 5, 2019 Jared Veldheer was at Soldier Field in Chicago in the stands to watch the Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears season opener.

On November 29, 2019 the Packers claimed the retired offensive lineman off of waivers. The veteran played the final four games including starting in place of a sick Bryan Bulaga in the Packers’ Divisional Round win against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Veldheer plans to return next season.

Veldheer, who turns 33 in June, will be an unrestricted free agent. “Multiple teams” were in contact with Veldheer’s reps at the NFL Scouting Combine, per Schefter, so it’s possible interest will be high once free agency begins.

The Packers have a number of decision on unrestricted free agents including right tackle Bryan Bulaga, linebacker Blake Martinez, cornerback Tramon Williams and receiver Geronimo Allison.