Packers draft physical RB A.J. Dillon in 2nd round

The Packers held 2 picks entering Friday night’s Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Green Bay spend its first, a 2nd-rounder at #62 overall, on Boston College running back A.J. Dillon.

Running back? Not a position of need, right now. But Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams will be free agents after the 2020 season.

Dillon was a workhorse for Boston College, hammering for over 4,300 yards and 38 touchdowns in 3 years. His 845 carries were the 2nd most among draft eligible running backs this year behind Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, who went earlier in the 2nd round to the Colts.

Dillon is a big back at nearly 250 pounds, but he ran a 4.5 in the forty-yard dash at the Combine and jumped out of the gym with a 41-inch vertical.

Matt LaFleur said at the Combine he wanted another back, and he gets a big one here.

Dillon’s measurable compare favorably to 2019 NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry.

“Growing up I have never tried to compare myself to anybody,” Dillon said. “But just in the thought process of like, I have always been a student of the game. I have tried to take bits and pieces from people's games. And out of recent running backs, Derrick Henry for sure, the comparables by the numbers definitely jump out. Guys like him and Leonard Fournette, who are bigger backs and can do it all, they can run, they can block, they can catch, and they do it all with aggression.”

