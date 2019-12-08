Packers don't mind 'winning ugly' to the Super Bowl

It might have been an ugly, 20-15, win over Washington, but the Green Bay Packers are still 10-3.

Green Bay has won six of their 10 games by one score.

"We are definitely happy we won," Packers Head coach Matt LaFleur said. "It felt like we left a lot out there today."

It was far from perfect, but it's a win that keeps the Packers in line to win the NFC North and puts them in line for a bye.

"You are winning which is good," Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga said. "But you are also going to watch it (the film) and see there is a lot to correct, a lot we can get better at."

10-3 is a great record. However, 38 of the teams 53 players are experiencing ten wins for the first time.

"I am blessed to be 10-3," Packers running back Aaron Jones said. "I've never been 10-3 in the NFL, so I'll take it however it comes."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't care how it happens either, as long as they keep winning.

"We just missed on a couple things, so we have to clean some of those things up. But I wouldn't mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl."

Green Bay (10-3) hosts the Chicago Bears (7-6) next Sunday, Dec. 15 at noon.