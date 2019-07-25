Packers defense shines in spirited end of first training camp practice

The Packers first training camp practice ended with fireworks in a competitive final drill that consisted of 3rd-and-goal attempts. The first unit's head-to-head saw Aaron Rodgers intercepted by Blake Martinez and the second quarterback up, Tim Boyle, was picked off by Kyler Fackrell. It was the third quarterback, Deshone Kizer, who found success throwing 2 touchdown tosses in the drill.

“That last period was a competition,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It was 3rd down and goal. You either win or you lose. We had 9 cracks at it. I thought it amped up the energy a little bit. It was encouraging that the defense got after the ball, that's what we want to do. And from an offensive perspective we have to be better at taking care of the ball.”

“It is the first day, but those big impact plays are important and that's what we have been spotty with in the last couple of years,” said Fackrell.

LaFleur was more agile than many expected coming off Achilles surgery. He did not need his golf cart and was wandering all over the field in his walking boot. And he may have wandered towards a ref if it were a real game with that final drill, challenging for pass interference.

“I was standing right next to Getsy and he said, 'Challenge!'” LaFleur said. “That is going to be an interesting dynamic in how we go about that in the preseason and into the regular season. We have to get a feel for how they are going to officiate that kind of stuff. It was good. It was easier. It is so much easier when you're not in a cart and can be out there coaching with those guys.”

On the injury front Wednesday, of note, kicker Mason Crosby missed practice with a calf injury and is day to day, as is rookie safety Darnell Savage who recently had his wisdom teeth pulled. Fellow rookie running back Dexter Williams dropped out of practice with an illness. And 2nd-year cornerback Josh Jackson missed practice with a foot injury.

