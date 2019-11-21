Packers defense feeling confident and prepared for 49ers offense

The Packers defense has a leg up on its 49ers preparations this week as they've seen that offensive scheme day after day in practice against their own offense. Kyle Shanahan’s scheme in San Francisco was a leading influence in Matt LaFleur's offense.

Lesson #1? Don't let your eyes be affected by motion.

“That's the illusions of complexity we are talking about,” LaFleur said. “Kyle does a great job of dressing up formations to hide concepts and really there are so many reasons why you motion. To hide certain things but also to force communication amongst the defenders out there. If there is a breakdown in the communication there is going to be a breakdown in the coverage or the run fits and that's how you get big plays. That is something I know we are ready for, in terms of we know it's coming.”

“We are going to do what we do, man,” said outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith. “Read our keys and play our game. Coach has been talking about it all week, this is going to be a game that is going to be our statement game.”

Not only are Packers defenders brimming with confidence having been taught eye discipline by practicing against their own offense all season, but they are also believing their best in yet to come thanks to the self-scout done by the Packers coaches in the bye week.

“It gave us some time to clean some things up,” said cornerback Kevin King. “That's the encouraging thing of it. We are 8-2 and we still have some things to clean up. So moving forward it will be good.”

Speaking of good, King's health and ability to play through injuries has been good. After missing half his team's games his first 2 years in the league, the corner proclaimed his goal before the season was to play in all 19 games this year. That meant both staying healthy, and reaching the Super Bowl.

“10 for 10,” King dead-panned.

So how does it feel to be 10 for 10?

“8-2,” King said.