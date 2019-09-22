Packers defense sets tone with takeaways to improve to 3-0

In 2018, the Packers defense had a total of 15 takeaways.

Three games into the 2019 season, Green Bay's defense already has more than half that total with eight.

"That was a pretty good team win right there. It really came down to the ball," Head coach Matt LaFleur said. "Being plus three in the turnover ratio, you are going to set yourself up for a lot wins if you can do that consistently."

The Packers dominated the Broncos with three takeaways and six sacks.

Outside Linebacker Preston Smith had three of those six sacks.

"That's the goal we aim for every week is be the best we can be and be the best defense out there in the NFL," Smith explained.

In addition to the free-agent Smith's, rookie safety Darnell Savage recorded his first career interception.

"Be around the ball and good things happen," Savage said.

Rookie outside linebacker Rashan Gary got in on the action with his first career sack and first recovered fumble.

"It's a good feeling to get out there and make a couple plays," Gary proclaimed.

Defensive confidence building as the Packers turn their attention to the Thursday night match up with Philadelphia Eagles.