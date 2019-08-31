Packers cut Kizer, Boyle #2 QB for now

Tim Boyle is Aaron Rodgers backup, for now.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN and WBAY's Cover 2, the Packers released quarterback DeShone Kizer on Saturday.

Kizer was acquired in 2018 from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for DB Damarious Randall. Randall played well for the Browns, but Kizer struggled in his relief appearances for an injured Rodgers. He completed just 20 of 42 passes in 3 games, and had 2 interceptions. Boyle, an undrafted free agent in 2018, outperformed Kizer this preseason. The 2nd year player led the NFL with 6 TD passes in 4 games. Kizer had 2 TDs and 2 picks in preseason play, starting the first two games.