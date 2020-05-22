Packers coaches "Zooming" into unique offseason

The Packers are zooming into uncharted waters this offseason and their coordinators video conferenced with the media for the first time on Friday, letting us in on their off-season.

"I mean it's been good. We're tried to adapt and be the best teachers that we can be," said special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga.

"Everybody wants to coach, everybody wants to work, everybody wants to teach," said offensive coordinator Nathianiel Hackett. "But then it is nice to sit there and think, 'Wow, what if this happened last year with a staff just getting together for the first time.'"

Hackett seeing the sunny side of the scenario there as the staff enters year #2 together, but defensive coordinator Mike Pettine knows he may need to dial things back with his scheme with less practice time this year.

"It's a back to basics approach," said Pettine. "Let's scale it back and understand, what's our fastball? We have to have everything dialed in with that before we start to do too much. I think the teams that try to overdo it schematically early on could struggle. It just puts so much more emphasis on the fundamentals."

This year could be especially tough on rookies trying to assimilate to a new system, the pro game, with likely only training camp to get ready.

"Nobody knows how the situation is going to be," Hackett said. "Any time you lose time to work with players you get anxiety as a head coach. We have to take it one day at a time, and when we get our opportunities we have to introduce them to as much information as possible and see who can have that information stick the fastest and find out how many people can help us in this upcoming season."

Pettine, talking to the media for the first time since the NFC title game, addressed the elephant in the room with the dismal run defense at San Fran.

"Can't use any other phrase than 'beyond disappointing,'" Pettine said. "It's tough to realize that we played our worst game at the worst time."

