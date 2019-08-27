Packers backup QB competition heats up

As expected the Packers starters have begun preparations for week one against the Chicago Bears. While they work on that, the rest of the roster is still battling to make the 53-man roster.

Here are some of the key things to watch during Thursday's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers are unlikely to keep more than two quarterbacks so the backup job behind Aaron Rodgers will be interesting to see.

Deshone Kizer started the Packers first 2 preseason games then Tim Boyle got the starter reps in game three against the Oakland Raiders.

LaFleur wouldn't say who was going to start against the Chiefs but expect to see both playing through the third quarter.

Kizer has a lot to prove in his third year in the NFL after 0-15 in his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns. He struggled when he filled in last season, throwing three interceptions and a fumble in three games.

"This is the first year that I'm required to go out there and try to earn a position in the fourth game," Kizer said. "That's the obvious elephant in the room."

Boyle's preseason numbers are impressive but again it is the preseason.

Boyle has a QB rating of 113. He's thrown five touchdowns and 0 interceptions and has completed 60 percent of his throws. He has been sacked once and was credited with a fumble against the Ravens but that appeared to be rookie running back Dexter Williams' fault.

Kizer's stats have been underwhelming. After throwing a touchdown to undrafted rookie receiver Darrius Shepherd in the first preseason game, Kizer hasn't found the endzone. His rating is 73.8 and is just above a 55 percent completion percentage.

Kizer has also been sacked four times and threw one interception. Although it was a hailmary at the end of the Raiders game.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has made it clear that he's not just looking at what the two quarterbacks do in the preseason games but taking in everything: at practice, in the team meetings and in games.

"I think it's really close. I think both guys have done a good job. They've both progressed.They've both gotten better. I think they are young, improving quarterbacks and this will be another step Thursday night," Gutekunst said.

LaFleur mirrored what Gutekunst said, calling it "extremely close." Both said the thing they are looking for most is consistent quarterback play.

"The race is the race. Those aren't my decisions.Those are great questions for the guys upstairs but for me it's just trying to go out and portray exactly who I am as a quarterback," Kizer said Tuesday.

Boyle made the Packers 53-man roster in 2018 as an undrafted rookie behind Rodgers and Kizer so he's been through the pressure of the final cutdown.

"I'm worried about the game Thursday night. That's really all I can worry about. It's out of my control. I don't get made to make those big time decisions. I'm going to prepare and play as well as I can and Friday, Saturday, we'll see what happens," Boyle said.