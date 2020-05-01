Packers add DL Hester

A week after the draft, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst continues to tweak his roster. He didn't take any defensive linemen in the draft, but he plucks one off the street Friday.

The Packers sign 4th year defensive lineman Treyvon Hester today. Hester was originally drafted by the Raiders in 2017, then played for the Eagles in 2018, and Washington last season.

He has two starts in his 41 career games, 40 tackles and two sacks. At 6-2, 304 pounds, he's another big body to throw in the mix and see if he can help the Packers’ run defense.

Hester should at least be popular among Packers fans; he was the guy who got his fingers on Cody Parkey's potential game winning kick for the Bears at the end of the 2018 Wild Card game, preserving the Eagles’ win.

