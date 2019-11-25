Packers’ Za’Darius Smith shows support to equipment staff member’s mother

One of the Green Bay Packers defensive leaders, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is leading the charge of sending love to an ailing woman.

In second quarter in Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, Smith sacked quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and lifted up his jersey to show an undershirt that said “We (Love) Eileen.”

There it is. Za'Darius Smith sack, and a show of support to Packers' equipment staffer, Ben Brooker and his mother, Eileen who is sick. More than just football. https://t.co/4eC8znoo16 pic.twitter.com/rAo3XYxW81 — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) November 25, 2019

Smith said he wanted to pay tribute to the mother of one of the Packers equipment staff who is sick. During the game Sunday Night Football reporter Michele Tafoya identified the staffer as Ben Brooker.

“He told me about his mom and I was like ‘man we should do something for her’ because she’s a big fan so we came up with the idea to do the shirt and I was like why wouldn’t it be cool if I did that as my sack celebration,” Smith said after the game.

Smith said the equipment staff member came up with the idea for the shirt

“I hope she gets that message, man,” Smith said.

Smith posted a photo on Twitter Monday with the Packers staff member and the shirt with two heart emojis.