Packers-Texans Joint Practices are Monday and Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers will hold two training camp practices with the Houston Texans on Monday, Aug. 5 and Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Both practices will take place at 10: 15 a.m. The Texans will begin practice on Clark Hinkle Field and then will join the Packers on Ray Nitschke Field for the joint portion of each practice.

TEXANS PLAYERS WILL RIDE BIKES

The Texans will participate in the Packers tradition of riding bicycles to practices. To offer a ride to the Texans players, kids are asked to line up with their bikes near the visitor's locker room door, located adjacent to the South Gate on the south end of Lambeau Field off of Valley View Road.

Riders can line up as early as 8 a.m. but are asked to be in place by 9:15 a.m. as the Texans make their way to practice.

A bike corral will be set up to guide kids and players from the locker room door as they travel east, through the Lambeau Field parking lot and across Oneida Street. Texans players will enter the practice field through a gate in the fence surrounding Clarke Hinkle Field.

The Texans will also ride bikes back to the locker room following practice.

JOINT PRACTICE STRUCTURE

The Packers and Texans are expected to start both practices at 10:15 a.m. Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said he has the first practiced scheduled to last 2 hours, 15 minutes.

The two teams will do 7-on-7 drills, 1-on-1's offensive line versus defensive line drills. LaFleur made it clear there will not be any wide receiver versus defensive back 1-on-1 drills.

"In my past that's usually where the stuff gets riled up and we are trying to avoid the fights," LaFleur said.

The two teams will have both fields at Ray Nitschke Field with offense vs. defense drills competing against each other groups.

The second practice will be "tapered back" compared to the first joint practice according to LaFleur.

"I just think it's going to bring out the best in both teams and I know it's going to be a good challenge for our guys," LaFleur said Sunday.

JOINT PRACTICE HISTORY

This is the first time the Packers will host another NFL team for training camp practices since 2005 when then head coach Mike Sherman had the Buffalo Bills for practice and a Family Night scrimmage.