Packers Safety Josh Jones Returns for Mandatory Minicamp

After skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason, safety Josh Jones returned for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Jones was unable to practice due to a hamstring injury.

"I'm here so obviously I'm a part of this team, correct?," Jones said. "I had my jersey on today at practice. Obviously I'm dealing with a hamstring injury so I wasn't able to practice that's why I wasn't out there, but I'm here at mandatory minicamp but I'm just not able to practice."

Jones requested a trade earlier in the offseason, but there has been no movement on whether that will happen.

"[He's] dealing with a little bit of a hamstring [injury], but there's been constant communication with us and his agent so we are kind of going from there," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said.

The packers could have fined Jones had he not shown for mandatory minicamp this week.

"I think it's more about what our team desire is and now we are working through that," Gutekunst said. "He's a very talented player. He's shown that on the field at times. So we'll hold on and see where it goes."