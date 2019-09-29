Packers Jekyll & Hyde offense has tape to learn from

The Packers offense produced nearly 500 yards of offense Thursday night, yet lost. Why? The answer is quite simple. The unit had 2 turnovers, settled for 2 field goals, and came up completely empty twice with goal-to-go scenarios in the 4th quarter.

“We have to coach better,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We have to play better. We also have to wipe the slate and get ready for next week.”

“You know we moved the ball up and down the field but we just gotta be better in the red zone,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “We just didn't execute the way we should have to win that football team. I think we are a building football team. We are a good football team. But to be a great football team you have to win these type of games when you are playing really good opponents.”

Yes, the Packers lost, but Rodgers threw for 422 yards, more than 2-and-a-half times Carson Wentz' total. It was the 5th-largest passing day in Rodgers' illustrious career.

“I thought Matt got us in a really nice rhythm,” Rodgers said. “We were repeating a lot of calls that we base calls that were working.”

“I think we were in a nice flow all game,” said receiver Geronimo Allison. “It felt like we were in sync. We saw some things that we were doing well. The defense gave us some disguised that we didn't prep for during the week, but the looks that they did give us, we took advantage of at times.”

But, there are no buts, it's about winning in Titletown. Even if the defense had a down day.

“We have to pick them up,” Rodgers. “They have been picking us up the first three weeks. Tonight was our opportunity and we came up a little short there in the red zone. But I feel good about our squad. I don't think we are going to lack confidence moving forward. We have a nice couple days off and then we are going to get ready for Dallas.”

“Definitely not the result we wanted, but we did some awesome things out there today,” Allison said. “We moved the ball up and down the field tonight. We put the ball in the end zone at times, but we just left a few points out there that we could've capitalized on. But overall I felt the offense did an awesome job.”

“The thing is we still haven't played our best game and we are 3-1,” said receiver Davante Adams. “We look at it like that. We have gotten a couple of teams' best punches. We are where we are right now. Based on the standard around here, we are not satisfied with the way that we have played as a whole.”

Adam left the loss with a toe injury after amassing a career-high 180 receiving yards. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting an MRI Friday revealed the turf toe injury is not of the serious variety, and if he missed any time, it might not be much.