Packers' Jamaal Williams doubtful to play Sunday vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers will likely be without its no. 2 running back Jamaal Williams for its final regular season game on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Williams did not practice on Friday and was listed as doubtful due to shoulder injury suffered in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I think we will probably hold him back this week and move forward with the guys we have," Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

The team could turn to rookie running back Dexter Williams or Tyler Ervin.

"Who's ever up will have to have a bigger role. That's just how we rotate those backs," LaFleur said.

Williams has been inactive the past six games while Ervin played a bigger role in the offense last week. Ervin played seven offensive snaps.

Packers fullback Danny Vitale is listed as doubtful to play due to a knee injury and reserve safety Will Redmond (hamstring) is also doubtful. Receiver Jake Kumerow missed Friday's practice due to an illness. He is questionable to play.

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will finish the regular season with a road trip to Ford Field to play the Detroit Lions (3-11-1) on Sunday at noon.

Green Bay secured the NFC North title last Monday but can earn home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a victory and a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

NFC PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

CLINCHED:

Green Bay – NFC North Division

New Orleans – NFC South Division

Minnesota – Playoff Berth

San Francisco – Playoff Berth

Seattle – Playoff Berth

PACKERS (12-3)

Green Bay clinches a first-round bye with:

1. GB win OR

2. NO loss OR

3. GB tie + SF loss OR

4. GB tie + NO tie

Green Bay clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

1. GB win + SF loss or tie OR

2. GB tie + SF loss + NO loss or tie