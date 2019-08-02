Packers Family Night: WR's put on a show

The Green Bay Packers Family Night saw the receivers steal the show. Jake Kumerow, Davante Adams, and Trevor Davis made the best catches of the evening.

It also brought added energy for the players for the eighth practice of training camp. For multiple individuals, it was their first night inside the stadium with a packed crowd.

“Oh man what an environment,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “I've never been a part of anything like that in my life. To see you almost fill up that stadium in a practice, is unreal. It just shows the passion and the loyalty that this fan base has. It was awesome. There was a lot of good stuff, we will have a lot of great tape to look at. I know we had over 80 reps I believe. A lot of film to watch and go over and critique.”

“It was great going out there and seeing that stadium packed,” said rookie pass rusher Rashan Gary. “I only had a chance to see it empty so seeing fans and loyal fans like Green Bay bringing energy to us. It makes us want to perform.”

“You want that family environment,” said free agent acquisition Preston Smith. “Those people who come out and support you, the fans, you grow with them and on you and become a family. They embrace you like they are one of your own.”

“It was great to get out there under the lights and see a crowd like that for practice,” said former Bear Adrian Amos. “Just fun to get out in front of everybody.”