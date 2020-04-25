Packers Day 3 draft starts with ILB Martin from Minnesota

The Packers started Day 3 of the NFL Draft by drafting Minnesota ILB Kamal Martin in the 5th round (#175 overall).

Green Bay passed on the chance to take a WR again with that 5th-round selection, as 26 receivers had been taken by that point in what is regarded as one of the deepest WR draft classes in years.

Packers picks so far:

1st round - QB Jordan Love (Utah State)

2nd round - RB A.J. Dillon (Boston College)

3rd round - TE Josiah Deguara (Cincinnati)

4th round - no picks

5th round - ILB Kamal Martin (Minnesota)

Barring trades, Green Bay had 5 picks remaining after its 5th round selection.