Packers’ Bakhtiari upset by Za’Darius Smith’s Pro Bowl snub

The Green Bay Packers are currently no. 2 in the NFC at 11-3 but only received two Pro Bowl selections, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.

And one of those Pro Bowlers is upset with the selection process, going as far as to call it “flawed.”

“I think the whole voting process is flawed and needs to be reviewed,” Bakhtiari said Thursday in the locker room. “It makes me unsettled. The best player on our team didn’t even make the Pro Bowl this year.”

Bakhtiari was speaking of Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

“For me personally, it’s unjust if I wouldn’t say that,” Bakhtiari said. “He’s come in and been an unbelievable football player and I know how it feels. I’ve been in that situation before and I just hope he gets the All-Pro recognition that he deserves.”

Bakhtiari was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Prior to this year, he was an All-Pro second team selection in ’16, ’17 and to the first team in ’18.

In 2016, Bakhtiari went to the Pro Bowl after being a first alternate. As for Za’Darius Smith, he’s never been named to an All-Pro team or been to the Pro Bowl.

Since signing with the Packers in March, Smith has quickly become a leader. Smith is second on the defense with 10 sacks behind Preston Smith with 11.5.

The Packers had 10 Pro Bowl alternates including two first-alternates in Za’Darius Smith and kicker Mason Crosby.

Eight other players were alternates but not first at their position: OLB Preston Smith, CB Jaire Alexander, WR Davante Adams, FB Danny Vitale, RB Aaron Jones, NT Kenny Clark, C Corey Linsley and S Adrian Amos.

Currently, players are voted into the Pro Bowl by the coaches, the players themselves, and the fans. Each group's ballots count for one third of the votes.

The fans vote online at the NFL's official website. There are also replacements that go to the game should any selected player be unable to play due to injuries. Prior to 1995, only the coaches and the players made Pro Bowl selections.