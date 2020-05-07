Packers 2020 schedule released

2020 Packers Schedule



Week 1 : @ Vikings (12:00 pm)



: @ Vikings (12:00 pm) Week 2 : vs. Lions (12:00 pm)



: vs. Lions (12:00 pm) Week 3 : @ Saints (SNF)



: @ Saints (SNF) Week 4 : vs. Falcons (MNF)



: vs. Falcons (MNF) Week 5 : BYE WEEK



: BYE WEEK Week 6 : @ Buccaneers (3:25 pm)



: @ Buccaneers (3:25 pm) Week 7 : @ Texans (12:00 pm)



: @ Texans (12:00 pm) Week 8 : vs. Vikings (12:00 pm)



: vs. Vikings (12:00 pm) Week 9 : @ 49ers (TNF)



: @ 49ers (TNF) Week 10 : vs. Jaguars (12:00 pm)



: vs. Jaguars (12:00 pm) Week 11 : @ Colts (12:00 pm)



: @ Colts (12:00 pm) Week 12 : vs. Bears (SNF)



: vs. Bears (SNF) Week 13 : vs. Eagles (3:25 pm)



: vs. Eagles (3:25 pm) Week 14 : @ Lions (12:00 pm)



: @ Lions (12:00 pm) Week 15 : vs. Panthers (TBD)



: vs. Panthers (TBD) Week 16 : vs. Titans (SNF)



: vs. Titans (SNF) Week 17: @ Bears (12:00 pm)



Exhibition schedule:

Preseason Game 1: vs. Cardinals

Preseason Game 2: vs. Browns

Preseason Game 3: @ Giants

Preseason Game 4: @ Chiefs

The Packers own one of the most daunting road schedules in the NFL this season. Green Bay has to travel to face NFC elites San Francisco and New Orleans. The Pack must also pay a visit to the suddenly potent-on-paper Tom Brady Buccaneers.

And their AFC visits? Will be to reigning AFC South champion Houston as well as usually-dangerous Indianapolis.

The home slate? Should be simpler to navigate with seemingly easier opponents.

Green Bay lost only once at Lambeau FIeld last year. One would presume the team would've preferred some of its tougher opponents at home, but that is not the case. And, while the only road team to win at Lambeau Field last year (Philadelphia) will come calling again, home dates against Carolina, Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Tennessee don't appear to be a murderers row.

That said, keep in mind, parity is king in the NFL. Few foresaw a 4-12 Forty Niners team from 2018 becoming a power in 2019, reaching the Super Bowl. And, bear in mind, only one NFC team has gone to the Super Bowl in back-to-back years since Brett Favre's Packers in the

1990s. It's safe to say there will be surprises.

And the pandemic could create its own wrinkles. Will stadiums be full of fans this fall? Will home field advantage be neutralized by empty seats? Who knows? New Orleans is famously inhospitable and loud. Minnesota and San Francisco can require silent counts as well. Those advantages may dissolve.

But… Green Bay will always have a weather advantage for games late in the season. Even if zero fans are allowed, zero degrees would still help freeze out opponents.