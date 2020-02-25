Packers storylines from the 2020 NFL Combine

The Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the media on Tuesday at the 2020 NFL Combine about an array of subjects.

CHASING NO TEAM

It's no secret in 2019 the Packers kryptonite was the San Fransisco 49ers. The challenge this offseason is adapting to find ways to keep up with a team of that caliber...or is it?

"The challenges that we face next year can be completely different, what the 49ers were this year...somebody else could be that and we have to prepare to beat them too," Gutekunst said. "I think we just have to continue to build our team and deal with challenges that come our way and we don’t know those yet."

LaFleur reiterated that.

"Every year, this league is so competitive and every year, has its own set of challenges," LaFleur said. "I think you just have to take it one day at a time."

CONSISTENCY IS KEY

NFL teams are silent about what draft prospects catch their eye. However, for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst he is looking for one thing.

"We’re looking for consistency," Gutekunst proclaimed. "Consistency of performance on tape, consistency with their work habits, what their decision making is because I think we are studying past history because it’s the best predictor of the future success."

Prospects have to fit in the positive culture Green Bay has improved upon this past season.

"We want to have guys that love football and love the competition," LaFleur said. "Because that’s kind of what we’ve developed within our team."

SEARCH FOR ANOTHER OFFENSIVE WEAPON

The 2020 NFL draft is packed with a lot of receiver talent from Alabama's Jerry Jeudy to Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb to TCU's Jalen Reagor. It’s an opportunity to find a number two receiver for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Receiver Davante Adams was the only Packers wideout with more than 500 yards last season...and he missed four games.

"It’s pretty heavy at the top, more numbers than the pass," Gutekunst stated. "I think there’s some guys, that sitting here today, will have an opportunity to make a pretty immediate impact."

The Packers have spent their first draft pick on defensive players the last eight years. However, this could be the year that changes.