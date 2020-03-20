Oshkosh's Haliburton mulls NBA decision amidst COVID-19 times

Here in Northeast Wisconsin, we knew that former Oshkosh North star Tyrese Haliburton had crisp and creative passing skills, splendid sharp shooting, and a handle that is hard to handle, with athleticism to tie everything together.

But now it appears the whole world knows those things as well. After his sophomore season at Iowa State, Haliburton is now projected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft. This, even after his season ended with a broken wrist before Coronavirus concerns even entered the picture.

“You know I put in a lot of work to get here,” Haliburton said. “It doesn't necessarily come to a big surprise to me because of all the work I have put in throughout my life and this is what I have wanted to do my whole life.”

But will he go pro?

“I mean it is still a conversation with my family,” Haliburton.

One thing he hopes every kid with hoop dreams can figure out? How to stay driven amidst COVID-19 precautions.

“People can use this virus and social distancing to get away from what they want to do,” Haliburton said. “But it's about finding ways to keep chasing what you want to go after. Like I am trying to find out ways to work out at home, with a bum wrist. It's hard. I mean anyone can make excuses. It's easy to blame this virus right now. But if you want something you have to chase it.”

Haliburton is taking the novel coronavirus serious and hopes all his peers will do the same.

“A lot of people in my generation should be taking it serious,” Haliburton said. “The general consensus is that if someone in good health at our age gets it that we will be ok. But it's not about us. It's about the people around us that this could really harm. Social distancing, I think, is the best way to help the curve. Everybody who is saying this is just the flu needs to do more research on it, for sure.”

Reporting on an Oshkosh star, from a social distance away in Green Bay, DSA2S.